Have You Seen This? The disappearing corkscrew

THE BACKYARD — What's the coolest trick you've ever seen a human perform? I have a cousin who used to balance railroad ties on his chin. I think his record was three ties, stacked end-to-end.

Another amazing trick I once witnessed was a woman who could make her eyes bulge out. I don't know how one does this. But one minute, her eyes looked normal, and the next moment, they were as big as billiard balls.

You've got to tip your hat to these intrepid individuals who come up with incredible tricks. How do they even come to be? What prompts a guy to hoist the first railroad tie up on his chin or a woman to flex some sort of muscles in her head to make the eyeballs pop out?

On a related note, when did Brad Byers first try to swallow a "giant corkscrew?"

According to the title, this is Brad Byers. And he has a gift for swallowing corkscrews without maiming himself. But it seems like a risky experiment. How did he know it'd work? What made him try it in the first place?

There's a good chance you have the potential for an amazing human trick lying dormant inside you. So the next time you're sitting around the house with nothing to do, maybe you should try wiggling your ears or juggling some microwaves.

