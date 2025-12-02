Have You Seen This? The disappearing corkscrew

By Grant Olsen for KSL.com | Posted - Dec. 2, 2025 at 3:33 p.m.

 
Brad Byers tries to swallow what he calls a "giant corkscrew" in this video.

Brad Byers tries to swallow what he calls a "giant corkscrew" in this video. (ViralHog via YouTube)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

THE BACKYARD — What's the coolest trick you've ever seen a human perform? I have a cousin who used to balance railroad ties on his chin. I think his record was three ties, stacked end-to-end.

Another amazing trick I once witnessed was a woman who could make her eyes bulge out. I don't know how one does this. But one minute, her eyes looked normal, and the next moment, they were as big as billiard balls.

You've got to tip your hat to these intrepid individuals who come up with incredible tricks. How do they even come to be? What prompts a guy to hoist the first railroad tie up on his chin or a woman to flex some sort of muscles in her head to make the eyeballs pop out?

On a related note, when did Brad Byers first try to swallow a "giant corkscrew?"

According to the title, this is Brad Byers. And he has a gift for swallowing corkscrews without maiming himself. But it seems like a risky experiment. How did he know it'd work? What made him try it in the first place?

There's a good chance you have the potential for an amazing human trick lying dormant inside you. So the next time you're sitting around the house with nothing to do, maybe you should try wiggling your ears or juggling some microwaves.

Have You Seen This?

Missing shadows

No, you're not living in a dream sequence. Twice a year, Hawaii residents can't see their shadows during the day. And it's completely normal.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Grant Olsen joined the KSL.com contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  