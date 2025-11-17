Have You Seen This? Missing shadows

By Alex Tumalip, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 17, 2025 at 3:30 p.m.

 
The phenomenon known as "Lahaina Noon," as seen on May 26. The phenomenon occurs when the sun is at its highest point, resulting in no visible shadows.

The phenomenon known as "Lahaina Noon," as seen on May 26. The phenomenon occurs when the sun is at its highest point, resulting in no visible shadows. (Viral Vibes via X)

HONOLULU — Twice a year, Hawaii residents can't see their shadows during the day. And it's completely normal.

It's part of a phenomenon called "Lahaina Noon," which happens when the sun reaches its highest point, and it's so high, it's directly overhead — resulting in no visible shadows.

The two instances occurred this year between May 24 and May 27, and again statewide on July 18. And as you would expect, it created some very strange sights.

So the next time you're in Hawaii in the summer, search up "Lahaina Noon" on the internet. And if you're there when it happens, just sit back and watch the magic happen.

