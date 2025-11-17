Have You Seen This? Missing shadows

HONOLULU — Twice a year, Hawaii residents can't see their shadows during the day. And it's completely normal.

It's part of a phenomenon called "Lahaina Noon," which happens when the sun reaches its highest point, and it's so high, it's directly overhead — resulting in no visible shadows.

The two instances occurred this year between May 24 and May 27, and again statewide on July 18. And as you would expect, it created some very strange sights.

This surreal phenomenon called Lāhainā Noon, also known as a zero‑shadow day, happens twice each year in Hawaii when the Sun passes directly overhead at solar noon, causing vertical objects to cast no visible shadow. pic.twitter.com/UbXqN29i1w — Viral Vibes (@x_viral_vibes) July 4, 2025

So the next time you're in Hawaii in the summer, search up "Lahaina Noon" on the internet. And if you're there when it happens, just sit back and watch the magic happen.

