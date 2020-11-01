'We must do more': Statewide mask mandate, social gathering limit coming to Utah amid COVID-19 surge
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued concurrent executive and public health orders while declaring a new state of emergency.
Coach Kim: Dealing with after-election discouragement
Kim Giles, KSL.com Contributor | Posted Nov 9th - 7:00am
In this edition of LIFEadvice, Coach Kim shares some ways to bring optimism back if the election didn't go your way.
U.S. Army Golden Knights show the sky is the limit for potential recruits
Jasen Lee, KSL | Posted Nov 9th - 6:24am
For years, the U.S. Army urged prospective soldiers to "Be all you can be."
Man following woman at gym arrested for attacking bystander who intervened, police say
Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted Nov 8th - 8:41pm
A man accused of being inappropriate with a woman at a Salt Lake City gym was arrested after assaulting another person at the gym who tried to intervene, according to police.
Ochoa, Onuoha mark beginning, end as Real Salt Lake close 2020 season with 2-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City
Sean Walker, KSL.com | Posted Nov 8th - 7:49pm
While celebrating the MLS debut of goalkeeper David Ochoa and the retirement of defender Nedum Onuoha, Real Salt Lake ended with an all-too-familiar result from Sunday's season finale.
U.S. becomes first nation to cross 10 million COVID-19 cases as 3rd wave of infections surge
Anurag Maan and Shaina Ahluwalia, Reuters | Posted Nov 8th - 7:47pm
The United States became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave of the COVID-19 virus surges across the nation.
Another tail-wagging, historic first in Biden's White House
Jen Riess, KSL.com | Posted Nov 8th - 7:11pm
If there's one thing Americans love, it's an uplifting dog story. Here's how one dog started off in a Delaware shelter and is now on his way to make White House history.
Need a flu shot? Safe options available at local health centers
Association for Utah Community Health | Posted Nov 8th - 7:00pm
Utah's community health centers are prepared to provide their patients and communities with not only the flu vaccine but education and support services as well.
'The work starts right away': Biden begins planning for presidency with focus on coronavirus pandemic
Trevor Hunnicutt, Susan Heavey and Andrea Shalal, Reuters | Posted Nov 8th - 6:51pm
A day after clinching the U.S. presidency, Democrat Joe Biden and his advisers were working on Sunday on how to address the nation's coronavirus crisis while reinforcing his intention to bridge America's gaping political divisions.
Is former Utah teachers leader slated for Education secretary in Biden administration?
Marjorie Cortez, KSL | Posted Nov 8th - 5:14pm
Former Utahn Lily Eskelsen Garcia is considered a contender for Education secretary in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Winter Weather Advisory issued throughout Utah as roads grow precarious
Graham Dudley, KSL.com | Posted Nov 8th - 4:06pm
Much of Utah is now under a Winter Weather Advisory after a significant snowfall that is expected to continue into Monday.
Alex Trebek, long-running 'Jeopardy!' host, dies at 80
Lynn Elber, Associated Press | Updated Nov 8th - 3:41pm
The official Twitter account of the TV show "Jeopardy!" tweeted Sunday morning that host Alex Trebek has died "peacefully at home" and "surrounded by family and friends" after a battle with cancer.
No. 8 BYU is on pace for a special season. But is it special enough for the College Football Playoff?
Sean Walker, KSL.com | Posted Nov 8th - 3:35pm
Could winning out to the tune of a 10-0 record and wins over Boise State and San Diego State lead the Cougars from New Year's Six discussion to the College Football Playoff?
Gephardt: What is a cured ballot and how does it impact Utah voters?
Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV | Posted Nov 8th - 2:01pm
KSL viewers said they've gotten notice that their votes have been rejected. How can those votes be counted now that we're past the Election Day deadline?
Utah hospitalizations, 7-day positive test rates hit new highs; 2,386 coronavirus cases reported
Graham Dudley, KSL.com | Updated Nov 8th - 1:26pm
Currently, 424 Utahns are reported to be hospitalized because of the coronavirus.
Mitt Romney on Donald Trump claiming election win: He has 'relaxed relationship with the truth'
Dennis Romboy, KSL | Updated Nov 8th - 12:37pm
Utah Republican cautions that world is watching and words should be chosen carefully.
BYU inches up to No. 8 in AP, Coaches polls after 8-0 start
Sean Walker, KSL.com | Updated Nov 8th - 12:14pm
BYU inched up to No. 8 in both major college football polls, the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll, filling in just behind No. 7 Cincinnati as both non-Power Five schools chase separate New Year's Six Bowl invitations.
How is the St. George temple renovation going?
Tad Walch, Deseret News | Posted Nov 8th - 12:12pm
"It looks more like the historic temple. It's starting to match it now," said Andy Kirby, director of historic temple renovations for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt in Moab early Sunday
Graham Dudley, KSL.com | Posted Nov 8th - 10:10am
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck just over the Utah border in Colorado early Sunday morning and could reportedly be felt by many in southeast Utah, including Moab.
Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: BYU shines on national stage; Notre Dame dethrones No. 1
Josh Furlong, KSL.com | Posted Nov 8th - 10:01am
With the Friday Night Lights shining down on the Smurf Turf and a nation of college football fans tuning in, BYU dismantled Boise State on its home field. Notre Dame needed some extra time, but the Fighting Irish took down the Clemson Tigers.
Hot spring chicken: 3 cited for Yellowstone culinary caper
