Have You Seen This? Arizona teen maintains composure in real emergency

ARIZONA — What would you do if you were on stage and the candle you were holding lit your hair on fire?

One Arizona teen did what anyone would, or rather, should do in the situation: She calmly grabbed onto the affected hair, effectively extinguishing the flames, then gently moved the rest of her hair out of harm's way and proceeded to keep the candle at a safe distance for the remainder of the program.

The video was shared by her uncle Kenneth Perez, who was at the program to support her induction into the National Junior Honor Society. It has garnered tens of millions of views on Instagram since it was posted a few days ago, with thousands of comments praising the teen for her composure.

If you're like me, you were skeptical at first. I started looking at the fingers and eyes of the other people in the video. Did they blend together? Were all the faces the same? In other words: Was this AI-generated? There's no way a real human, let alone a teenager, would remain so entirely composed in a situation like this.

To my absolute delight (and horror), this was a real incident, and holy moly! This real-life teenager did everything right in what could have been a terrible situation.

As much as I'd like to think that this would be my reaction, I'm not entirely sure I wouldn't stop, drop and roll the flames all over my face.

Do you think you'd be as calm?