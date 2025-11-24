Have You Seen This? Reindeer eats moss off of baby's head

THE NORTH POLE — Just about all of us have a treasured childhood photo of our younger selves bursting into tears while sitting on Santa's lap at our first Christmas.

Being scared to tears is practically a rite of passage for most Americans.

Not so for a baby in Middlesbrough, England, who just laughed it off as Santa Claus placed a piece of moss atop his head for a reindeer to eat during a Christmas photoshoot last month.

Maybe the baby didn't realize it was a giant, antlered animal eating off his head, but he was calmer than I could ever be in the same situation.

The baby may not have a picture crying with Santa to look back on, but this is probably just as memorable.

