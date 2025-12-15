Have You Seen This? Man rides bull in parking lot

A TRACTOR SUPPLY IN OHIO — The radio call this Ohio police officer responded to in November led to one heck of a ride.

That's both literally and figuratively. When the officer encountered a man riding a bull in the Tractor Supply parking lot, he had a lot of questions.

Then he decided to ride it, too.

Police officers often get put in harm's way, but the novelty of this situation prompted the officer to share video.

It turns out the bull's name is Gus, and he and his cowboy were headed to a rodeo, according to the video description.

It's unlikely that officer will forget his un-bull-ievible call to that parking lot very soon.

