Have You Seen This? Man rides bull in parking lot

By Payton Davis, KSL | Posted - Dec. 15, 2025 at 3:31 p.m.

 
An Ohio police officer got a surprising call of a man riding a bull in a parking lot in November.

An Ohio police officer got a surprising call of a man riding a bull in a parking lot in November. (ViralHog via YouTube)

A TRACTOR SUPPLY IN OHIO — The radio call this Ohio police officer responded to in November led to one heck of a ride.

That's both literally and figuratively. When the officer encountered a man riding a bull in the Tractor Supply parking lot, he had a lot of questions.

Then he decided to ride it, too.

Police officers often get put in harm's way, but the novelty of this situation prompted the officer to share video.

It turns out the bull's name is Gus, and he and his cowboy were headed to a rodeo, according to the video description.

It's unlikely that officer will forget his un-bull-ievible call to that parking lot very soon.

Video captures dramatic eruption of Kīlauea Volcano in Hawaii

Kīlauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes and has been intermittently erupting since December 2024.

Payton Davis, KSLPayton Davis
Payton Davis is a web content producer for KSL.

