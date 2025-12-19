Have You Seen This? A smiling Hawaiian ... volcano?

VOLCANO, Hawaii — You just knew Madam Pele had to go out with a bang in 2025.

The eruptions at Kilauea volcano gave us a "volnado" in September, followed by the Hawaiian goddess of fire showing her fury, as seen in my colleague Logan's edition of "Have You Seen This?" this week. (That eruptive episode, by the way, resulted in a U.S. Geological Survey camera being destroyed).

But I'll steal the spotlight by giving you a sight rarely seen from Madam Pele: her smile.

A smiling volcano filmed at Kilauea in Hawaii.



📽: Mick Kalberpic.twitter.com/b6Z3CsQyUP — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) December 15, 2025

I don't know for sure what Madam Pele is smiling about, but clearly, she must be happy it's almost Christmas.

Have You Seen This?