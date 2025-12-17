Have You Seen This? Santa Claus delights shoppers with roller skating performance in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Imagine taking a trip to your local shopping mall to have your children visit with Santa Claus, and instead of a sleigh, you see ol' jolly one up and about on roller skates.

That's what some people recently witnessed at a mall in Slovenia.

The video published to ViralHog last Friday shows a Santa Claus, with full suit, beard and all, on roller skates — almost seemingly dancing on wheels throughout several portions of the establishment.

The short clip shows Santa on an escalator, before a little girl approaches him as he crouches down on the roller skates. Santa also high-fives a man and continues to show off a perfectly balanced twirl on the skates in what appears to be the mall's center court.

The video description said the man's name is "Rajko," and he lives in Slovenia and dresses up as Santa Claus. The man helps create a real Christmas atmosphere at what is known as the biggest shopping mall in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia.

"Children and adults watch his dance with admiration," the video's description reads.

So the moral of the story is, don't be alarmed if you happen to catch Santa Claus on a pair of roller skates this holiday season.

