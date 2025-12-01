Have You Seen This? Black bear steals food delivery

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com | Posted - Dec. 1, 2025 at 3:26 p.m.

 
Home security footage captured the moment a bear robbed an unsuspecting homeowner of a food delivery.

Home security footage captured the moment a bear robbed an unsuspecting homeowner of a food delivery. (ViralHog via YouTube)

CANADA — A home security camera caught a thief in the act when a black bear made off with a bag of recently delivered food.

The theft occurred in what appears to be a suburban neighborhood in British Columbia, Canada, making the heist even crazier. This video shows a bear slowly appearing into the camera's view and leisurely stumbling upon the bag of food.

Of course, it would be crazy for the bear to turn this opportunity down, and the fact that it just appeared in the bear's walking path makes it fate. While this stroke of luck likely made the bear's day, it doesn't do much to dispel the stereotype of bears as greedy when it comes to food.

Maybe Yogi Bear, best known for stealing picnic baskets and the phrase "I'm smarter than the average bear," was an accurate depiction.

Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL.com, covering southern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.

