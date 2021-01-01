News / U.S.

About 600 gallons of oil spilled from Chevron Richmond, California site

About 600 gallons of petroleum and water mixture that leaked from Chevron Corp's wharf at its Richmond, California, oil refinery has been contained on Tuesday, according to the regional air pollution regulator's official twitter https://bit.ly/3jygjTb account.

Most Recent

Senators vote to proceed with Trump's impeachment trial, but conviction may prove elusive

David Morgan and Richard Cowan, Reuters  |  Updated Feb 9th - 8:59pm

A divided U.S. Senate voted largely along party lines on Tuesday to move ahead with Donald Trump's impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly assault on the Capitol, but conviction appears unlikely barring a major shift among Republicans.
'Wizard of Oz' remake planned with 'Watchmen' director

Jake Coyle, Associated Press  |  Posted Feb 9th - 7:33pm

Are we off to see the wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz — again?
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic

Mohamed Ibrahim and Gretchen Ehlke, Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 6:30pm

A 67-year-old man unhappy with the health care he'd received opened fire at a clinic Tuesday, killing one person and wounding four others, and bomb technicians were investigating a suspicious device left there and others at a motel where he was staying, authorities said.
Officer charged in Andre Hill's death posts bail, is freed

Farnoush Amiri/Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 6:28pm

The fired Ohio police officer charged with fatally shooting Andre Hill posted bail and was released from jail Tuesday hours to an audience of protesters after a judge reduced his bond from $3 million to a third of that.
Cops fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 6:13pm

Three suburban Denver officers fired over a photo reenacting a neckhold like the one police used on Elijah McClain before the 23-year-old Black man died in 2019 will not get their jobs back, officials said Tuesday.
You got to be kitten me: Texas lawyer accidentally presents case with Zoom kitten filter on

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com  |  Posted Feb 9th - 4:42pm

In a series of tweets a Texas Judge issued an "important Zoom tip" warning parents to check their Zoom for filters after a lawyers attended a virtual hearing with a kitten filter.
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash

Stefanie Dazio, Brian Melley and David Koenig, Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 3:55pm

The pilot who crashed the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, killing all nine aboard, made a series of poor decisions that led him to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging toward a Southern California hillside, federal safety officials said Tuesday.
KKK member sentenced for driving into crowd of protesters

The Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 3:42pm

An acknowledged member of the Ku Klux Klan was sentenced Tuesday to three years and eight months in prison on charges he drove his pickup truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters near Virginia's capital city.
Texas death row inmate dies after diagnosed with COVID

Juan A. Lozano, Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 3:12pm

A Texas death row inmate who raped and strangled a 77-year-old woman at her Houston home nearly 27 years ago has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his attorney said Tuesday.
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

The Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 3:08pm

Mary Wilson, one of the original members of the Supremes, the 1960s group that helped define the Motown sound and style and propelled Diana Ross to superstardom, has died. She was 76.
Georgia Secretary of State's office launches probe into Trump's election phone call

Linda So, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 2:16pm

Georgia's Secretary of State's office opened a probe on Monday into former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results, a step that could lead to a criminal investigation by state and local authorities.
Super Bowl reaches game's smallest TV audience since 2006

David Bauder, Associated Press  |  Posted Feb 9th - 1:35pm

The pandemic-era Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs reached the big game's smallest television audience since 2006.
Study: Jail populations dropped, rose slightly in pandemic

Jim Salter, Associated Press  |  Posted Feb 9th - 1:13pm

Jail populations across the U.S. dropped by nearly a quarter at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, before rising slightly again in the heat of the summer, according to a study released Tuesday.
Anthony Sowell, Ohio man who killed 11 women, dies in prison

Andrew Welsh-huggins, Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 11:50am

Anthony Sowell, sentenced to death for killing 11 women and hiding their remains in and around his home in a case that raised concerns about authorities downplaying the plight of missing Black women, has died in prison of an illness.
Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist pleads guilty to vaccine tampering

Todd Richmond, Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 11:48am

A former Wisconsin pharmacist pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to charges that he tried to spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine.
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

The Associated Press  |  Posted Feb 9th - 11:19am

Mary Wilson, one of the original members of the Supremes, the 1960s group that helped establish the Motown sound and propelled Diana Ross to superstardom, has died. She was 76.
Driver survives 70-foot plunge off Wisconsin interchange

The Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 9:07am

A driver survived when his pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin.
Hackers try to contaminate Florida town's water supply through computer breach

Christopher Bing, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 8:45am

Hackers broke into the computer system of a facility that treats water for about 15,000 people near Tampa, Florida, and sought to add a dangerous level of additive to the water supply, the Pinellas County Sheriff said on Monday.
At least 14 people died in avalanches last week, the deadliest week of US avalanches on record

Artemis Moshtaghian, Scottie Andrew, Alta Spells and Joe Sutton, CNN  |  Posted Feb 9th - 7:02am

14 people have died in avalanches since Feb. 1. It's the highest number recorded in a seven-day period since the National Avalanche Center started tracking deaths.
