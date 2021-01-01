David Morgan and Richard Cowan, Reuters | Updated Feb 9th - 8:59pm
A divided U.S. Senate voted largely along party lines on Tuesday to move ahead with Donald Trump's impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly assault on the Capitol, but conviction appears unlikely barring a major shift among Republicans.
Mohamed Ibrahim and Gretchen Ehlke, Associated Press | Updated Feb 9th - 6:30pm
A 67-year-old man unhappy with the health care he'd received opened fire at a clinic Tuesday, killing one person and wounding four others, and bomb technicians were investigating a suspicious device left there and others at a motel where he was staying, authorities said.
Farnoush Amiri/Associated Press | Updated Feb 9th - 6:28pm
The fired Ohio police officer charged with fatally shooting Andre Hill posted bail and was released from jail Tuesday hours to an audience of protesters after a judge reduced his bond from $3 million to a third of that.
Colleen Slevin, Associated Press | Updated Feb 9th - 6:13pm
Three suburban Denver officers fired over a photo reenacting a neckhold like the one police used on Elijah McClain before the 23-year-old Black man died in 2019 will not get their jobs back, officials said Tuesday.
Stefanie Dazio, Brian Melley and David Koenig, Associated Press | Updated Feb 9th - 3:55pm
The pilot who crashed the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, killing all nine aboard, made a series of poor decisions that led him to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging toward a Southern California hillside, federal safety officials said Tuesday.
An acknowledged member of the Ku Klux Klan was sentenced Tuesday to three years and eight months in prison on charges he drove his pickup truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters near Virginia's capital city.
Georgia's Secretary of State's office opened a probe on Monday into former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results, a step that could lead to a criminal investigation by state and local authorities.
Andrew Welsh-huggins, Associated Press | Updated Feb 9th - 11:50am
Anthony Sowell, sentenced to death for killing 11 women and hiding their remains in and around his home in a case that raised concerns about authorities downplaying the plight of missing Black women, has died in prison of an illness.
Christopher Bing, Reuters | Posted Feb 9th - 8:45am
Hackers broke into the computer system of a facility that treats water for about 15,000 people near Tampa, Florida, and sought to add a dangerous level of additive to the water supply, the Pinellas County Sheriff said on Monday.