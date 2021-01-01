News / World

Global COVID-19 cases declined 17% worldwide last week, WHO says

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported across the globe has declined for a fourth week in a row, according to data from the World Health Organization, offering a glimmer of hope that the world is turning a corner in its efforts to contain the pandemic.

New Zealand Maori leader ejected from parliament for refusing to wear 'colonial noose'

Praveen Menon, Reuters  |  Updated Feb 9th - 11:50pm

A New Zealand Maori leader who was ejected from parliament this week for refusing to wear a necktie in the chamber said forcing him to a Western dress code was a breach of his rights and an attempt to suppress indigenous culture.
For Hong Kongers, Canada is beaten path out of China's grip

Sarah Wu, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 5:05pm

A second generation of Hong Kongers is heading to Canada for refuge from political uncertainty, but unlike their parents in the 1980s and 1990s, this time seems for good.
U.S. senators revive bill to make refugee status easier for Hong Kong protesters

Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 4:53pm

A bipartisan group of senior U.S. senators reintroduced a bill on Tuesday to make it easier for people from Hong Kong fearing persecution after joining protests against China to obtain U.S. refugee status.
North Korea's Kim lays out paths to take with South Korea, external affairs

Sangmi Cha, Reuters  |  Updated Feb 9th - 4:22pm

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the paths for his ruling Workers' Party to take with South Korea and external affairs, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.
Italy's parties enthuse over Draghi, 5-Star postpones online vote

Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte, Reuters  |  Updated Feb 9th - 3:45pm

Italy's political parties on the left and right enthused at the prospect of backing a Mario Draghi government after meeting the prime minister-designate on Tuesday as he wrapped up his second round of consultations.
UN urges foreign fighters and mercenaries to leave Libya

Edith M. Lederer, Associated Press  |  Posted Feb 9th - 3:20pm

The U.N. Security Council called the establishment of a transitional government in Libya "an important milestone" Tuesday and urged all countries with foreign forces and mercenaries in the North African nation to withdraw them "without further delay" as the divided North African nation moves toward elections in December.
World's second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116

The Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 3:01pm

A 116-year-old French nun who is believed to be the world's second-oldest person has survived COVID-19 and is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday on Thursday.
Rival factions agree on procedures for Palestinian elections: statement

Nidal Al-mughrabi, Reuters  |  Updated Feb 9th - 2:30pm

Rival Palestinian factions agreed on Tuesday on steps aimed at ensuring Palestinian elections are held as planned later this year and pledged to respect their results, a joint statement said.
U.S. closely monitoring India-China border disputes: State Dept.

Reuters  |  Updated Feb 9th - 2:00pm

The United States is closely monitoring border disputes between India and China and backs their peaceful resolution through direct dialogue, the State Department said on Tuesday, while stressing that it stands with allies and partners like India.
China poses serious strategic threat to Canada, says Canadian spy agency head

David Ljunggren, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 1:40pm

China poses a serious strategic threat to Canada, both through attempts to steal secrets and a campaign to intimidate the Chinese community, the head of Canada's spy agency said on Tuesday in a rare public appearance.
UK police arrest eight in probe into U.S. celebrities SIM-swapping attacks

Reuters  |  Updated Feb 9th - 1:09pm

British police said on Tuesday they had arrested eight people as part of an investigation into the SIM-swapping hijacking of U.S. celebrities' phones.
Turkey aims to reach moon in 2023, Erdogan says

Tuvan Gumrukcu, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 12:53pm

Turkey aims to achieve first contact with the moon as part of its national space programme in 2023, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
Myanmar police fire to disperse protest, four hurt, one critical

Reuters  |  Updated Feb 9th - 12:42pm

Police and protesters clashed in Myanmar on Tuesday in the most violent day of demonstrations against a military coup that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi, and a doctor said one woman was unlikely to survive a gunshot wound to the head.
'Merciless' Russia may face new sanctions, EU says

Robin Emmott, Reuters  |  Updated Feb 9th - 11:59am

The European Union's top diplomat warned Moscow on Tuesday it could face new sanctions over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, describing the government of President Vladimir Putin as "merciless", authoritarian and afraid of democracy.
Greek premier orders full lockdown in Athens after surge in coronavirus cases

Angeliki Koutantou, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 11:38am

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday announced a full lockdown in the capital Athens and the surrounding region to curb a resurgence in coronavirus cases and ease pressure on badly stretched health services.
Merkel wants German lockdown to continue until March: sources

Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 11:14am

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to keep restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in place until at least March 1, participants in a meeting of her own conservative parliamentary group told Reuters on Tuesday.
Spain to reform free speech laws after rapper ordered jailed

Emma Pinedo, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 11:03am

Spain will ease its restrictions on free speech, the government said on Tuesday, in response to a nationwide furore over a rapper ordered jailed over a song and tweets.
Austria to isolate province in EU's worst outbreak of South African coronavirus variant

Francois Murphy, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 10:43am

Austria is stepping up its response to the European Union's biggest outbreak of the so-called South African coronavirus variant in its Alpine province of Tyrol, by requiring those leaving Tyrol to show a negative test result as of Friday.
Canada to require negative COVID test at land border Feb 15

Rob Gillies, Associated Press  |  Posted Feb 9th - 10:33am

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that starting next week any nonessential traveler arriving in Canada by land will need to show a negative PCR-based COVID-19 test or face a fine if they don't have one.
