Praveen Menon, Reuters | Updated Feb 9th - 11:50pm
A New Zealand Maori leader who was ejected from parliament this week for refusing to wear a necktie in the chamber said forcing him to a Western dress code was a breach of his rights and an attempt to suppress indigenous culture.
A bipartisan group of senior U.S. senators reintroduced a bill on Tuesday to make it easier for people from Hong Kong fearing persecution after joining protests against China to obtain U.S. refugee status.
Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte, Reuters | Updated Feb 9th - 3:45pm
Italy's political parties on the left and right enthused at the prospect of backing a Mario Draghi government after meeting the prime minister-designate on Tuesday as he wrapped up his second round of consultations.
Edith M. Lederer, Associated Press | Posted Feb 9th - 3:20pm
The U.N. Security Council called the establishment of a transitional government in Libya "an important milestone" Tuesday and urged all countries with foreign forces and mercenaries in the North African nation to withdraw them "without further delay" as the divided North African nation moves toward elections in December.
The United States is closely monitoring border disputes between India and China and backs their peaceful resolution through direct dialogue, the State Department said on Tuesday, while stressing that it stands with allies and partners like India.
David Ljunggren, Reuters | Posted Feb 9th - 1:40pm
China poses a serious strategic threat to Canada, both through attempts to steal secrets and a campaign to intimidate the Chinese community, the head of Canada's spy agency said on Tuesday in a rare public appearance.
Police and protesters clashed in Myanmar on Tuesday in the most violent day of demonstrations against a military coup that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi, and a doctor said one woman was unlikely to survive a gunshot wound to the head.
The European Union's top diplomat warned Moscow on Tuesday it could face new sanctions over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, describing the government of President Vladimir Putin as "merciless", authoritarian and afraid of democracy.
Angeliki Koutantou, Reuters | Posted Feb 9th - 11:38am
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday announced a full lockdown in the capital Athens and the surrounding region to curb a resurgence in coronavirus cases and ease pressure on badly stretched health services.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to keep restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in place until at least March 1, participants in a meeting of her own conservative parliamentary group told Reuters on Tuesday.
Francois Murphy, Reuters | Posted Feb 9th - 10:43am
Austria is stepping up its response to the European Union's biggest outbreak of the so-called South African coronavirus variant in its Alpine province of Tyrol, by requiring those leaving Tyrol to show a negative test result as of Friday.
Rob Gillies, Associated Press | Posted Feb 9th - 10:33am
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that starting next week any nonessential traveler arriving in Canada by land will need to show a negative PCR-based COVID-19 test or face a fine if they don't have one.