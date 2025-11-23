Have You Seen This? Bakery gets an unwelcome visitor

By Grant Olsen for KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 23, 2025 at 3:28 p.m.

 
A bakery in Bucharest gets an unwanted visitor.

A bakery in Bucharest gets an unwanted visitor. (ViralHog via YouTube)

Save Story

THE BAKERY — Imagine that you walk into your local bakery. As you pass through the door, the unmistakable aroma of bread wraps around you like a warm blanket. You remember the cinnamon rolls your grandmother used to bake during the holidays. You remember the baguettes at your favorite restaurant.

That's the power of a bakery. It's nostalgic and comforting. It can make a bad day good and a good day even better.

I'll never forget one magical day in Europe, when my Italian brother-in-law bought a huge bag of bread and desserts at the local bakery and then met us at the beach. Our family sat there watching the sunset, enjoying some of the most delicious creations I'd ever experienced.

I think there's only one thing in the world that can shatter the beauty of a bakery. I'll give you a hint … this thing usually has four legs and a long tail. And it squeaks.

If you haven't guessed it already, you'll see it make a cameo in this video.

Yikes. I don't know what's more disturbing–the sight of a rat running around the bakery display case or the employees casually using some sort of rat poker to shoo it away. Either way, this video took away some of the bakery magic for me.

Of course, if this bakery were offering a discount on the bread that the rat has trampled and I were really hungry, I'd probably buy it. Sorry, not sorry.

Have You Seen This?

How airport workers entertain themselves

What's unusual about this video is how visible the game is. After all, one of the first rules of time-wasting at work is that you're supposed to do it discreetly.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Grant Olsen joined the KSL.com contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  