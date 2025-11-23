Have You Seen This? Bakery gets an unwelcome visitor

THE BAKERY — Imagine that you walk into your local bakery. As you pass through the door, the unmistakable aroma of bread wraps around you like a warm blanket. You remember the cinnamon rolls your grandmother used to bake during the holidays. You remember the baguettes at your favorite restaurant.

That's the power of a bakery. It's nostalgic and comforting. It can make a bad day good and a good day even better.

I'll never forget one magical day in Europe, when my Italian brother-in-law bought a huge bag of bread and desserts at the local bakery and then met us at the beach. Our family sat there watching the sunset, enjoying some of the most delicious creations I'd ever experienced.

I think there's only one thing in the world that can shatter the beauty of a bakery. I'll give you a hint … this thing usually has four legs and a long tail. And it squeaks.

If you haven't guessed it already, you'll see it make a cameo in this video.

Yikes. I don't know what's more disturbing–the sight of a rat running around the bakery display case or the employees casually using some sort of rat poker to shoo it away. Either way, this video took away some of the bakery magic for me.

Of course, if this bakery were offering a discount on the bread that the rat has trampled and I were really hungry, I'd probably buy it. Sorry, not sorry.

