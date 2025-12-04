From entrepreneurship to philanthropy: Thread Wallet's inspiring path

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PROVO — When Thread Wallets co-founder Colby Bauer first thought about selling a minimalist wallet made out of a piece of elastic, he didn't think he'd have many customers.

Now, 11 years later, the brand he and co-founder McKenzie Bauer began is not only going strong, it's expanded to include a full lineup of "carry accessories," from lanyards to lip balm holders to bags.

"The success that we've had has been really mind-blowing," McKenzie said.

In 2024, Thread moved into a historic building on Main Street in Provo. They spent two years completing extensive renovations on the 120-year-old edifice to turn it into a habitable — and hip — storefront and headquarters. It's a far cry from their humble beginnings in the basement of McKenzie's parents' home.

While Thread has grown, so has their family. Their life as partners in both marriage and business hasn't been without challenges.

"When you've got two passionate people in the room and you're trying to figure things out, it's not easy. It's definitely not easy," Colby said.

"We have three daughters, and I think they've seen us work together and navigate tricky things and set goals together," McKenzie said. "And I think it's been really beautiful for them and beautiful for us."

The Bauers' drive and Thread's success has opened doors and allowed them to give back to the community.

"When starting Thread, there was a missing ingredient that I needed for this rocket fuel to last. And that was the philanthropic side," Colby said.

"My lifelong goal is to help develop strong humans, resilient humans," Colby said. With their nonprofit Carry On, they've been teaching kids how to assess risk and overcome fears through skateboarding classes. Since its inception in 2022, some 2,000 youth have participated.

After a 2022 trip with Forbes 30 Under 30, McKenzie returned wanting to give similar opportunities for other women business owners. She started Female Founders Only to provide networking, mentorship and educational experiences.

"I love seeing the women get together," she said. "It's so inspiring."

