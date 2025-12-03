Have You Seen This? Professional diver shakes 'hand' of octopus

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OCEAN FLOOR — When a professional diver approached an octopus amid coral and fish, the creature had a "hand" to give — or eight.

Footage captured in February 2024 shows a diver and deep sea creature bond in a little way, with a handshake, before the octopus goes on its way.

It's just for some brief seconds, but the encounter had a lasting impact on the diver, according to the video description.

"Had an incredible experience with this amazing octopus," the description reads.

The beautiful oceanscape adds something surreal to this coming together of humankind and animal. Have you ever had a collision with nature that ended up surprising you?

The only experience for me that I can think of is encountering a moose and her baby while hunting with my dad when I was young. Well, it was more that we saw the mother moose's hoof through some trees and brush — stomping to tell us to get the heck away from her young moose.

No, in that case, the mother moose's hoof wasn't meant to be shaken. We quietly left the scene in as respectful of a fashion as we could.

