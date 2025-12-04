Have You Seen This? Toddler prefers food served on dinosaur claws

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

THE FAMILY ROOM — There have probably been a million videos and memes shared about the eating habits of toddlers. And with good reason. Toddlers can be volatile and absurd when it comes to food. They love chicken nuggets one day and then hate them the next. They flip out if their cup is the wrong color. They refuse to eat anything that isn't round.

If you have kids, you get it. And you also know that the ultimate goal of getting your child to eat food typically outweighs your frustrations. While you might want to throw your hands in the air and storm out of the room, you patiently try to navigate the situation. You offer a different color cup or look for a new flavor of applesauce. Do everything you can to ensure mealtime success.

This video provides a prime example of this approach.

How did these parents discover that their child would eat food from the claws of a therizinosaurus? Trial and error, of course. In a moment of desperation, one of them likely grabbed the dinosaur toy and poked its claws into the food they were trying to get their toddler to eat.

Lo and behold, the ploy worked. So they tried again at the next mealtime. And it got equally good results.

Now, the child will only eat food served by a therizinosaurus. Is this problematic? Probably. But the kid's eating. I imagine his parents are happy to keep the weird dino-feeding tradition going indefinitely, as long as it keeps producing the right results.

