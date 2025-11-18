Have You Seen This? How airport workers entertain themselves

THE AIRPORT — Every job can be tedious at times. Whether you're an elementary school teacher, a bounty hunter, a cake decorator or an attorney, there are moments of your workday that drag. Times that leave you looking for a distraction.

I've certainly been there. When I worked in a candle store, I'd sometimes go row by row, smelling hundreds of candles. When I worked in a sporting goods store, I'd see how many shoe boxes I could stack on top of each other. And when I worked in a seafood restaurant, I'd just watch the lobsters in the tank when business was slow.

What's your best hack for filling the time at work when there's not much to do (or you don't feel like doing it)? Do you write in your journal? See how long you can hold your breath? Or do you invent a clever game? The fellows in this video seem to do the latter.

I don't know what airport this comes from, but I'm impressed by their cone-tossing skills. You can tell from their form and execution that this isn't their first rodeo. When delays put a hold on their work, they probably put together all kinds of competitions.

What's unusual about this video is how visible the game is. After all, one of the first rules of time-wasting at work is that you're supposed to do it discreetly.

Have You Seen This?