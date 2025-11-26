Have You Seen This? Candle magically relights

THE KITCHEN — What's the most incredible magic trick you've ever seen in person? Perhaps it was an elaborate card trick. Or you might have witnessed someone levitating or getting sawed in half at a stage show back in the '90s.

There are certainly some incredible tricks out there. But for my money, it's often close-up magic that truly blows my mind. Not David Copperfield flying around a foggy theater or Criss Angel thrashing around in a tank of water. Just pure, simple table magic.

Like the trick in this video.

There's no extravagant setup. There are no assistants. There are no boxes or panels to disguise what's really happening.

Just a woman with a match.

So, how does it work? After some testing and research, it appears that the smoke isn't what relights the flame. Instead, it's vaporized wax that remains in the air after the flame has been blown out.

Pretty cool, eh?

