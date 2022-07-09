Have You Seen This? That's a big nope on kayaking in a swamp

Man is charged by an alligator while kayaking in a swamp. (Pedro Jose aka Swamp Shorts)

THE SWAMP — Many people and studies say that it's good for your physical and mental well-being to "get out into nature."

"It's so relaxing," some say. "It feeds the soul," others opine.

But what many fail to mention as they gush about nature is that nature is also plotting to kill you. From stinging nettles to sudden storms and wildlife big and small, nature sure does act like the villain rather than the hero of our health.

And nature is a tricksy villain. Because, yes, there is peace and quiet to be had, but that lulls you into a false sense of security as you wonder at the beauty surrounding you. You may go into nature all the time without experiencing any fear, pain, or close encounters. That is what is called the "long con." It's just a matter of time until … nature attacks.

Let's review some footage from YouTube user Pedro Jose aka "Swamp Shorts," who clearly has plenty of nature experience. In the video, he's kayaking in a swamp in North Carolina. It truly is incredibly beautiful and serene, and it sure feels like a really good idea.

It's all lovely until an alligator charges and bumps the kayak hard enough to tip Pedro over into the water. The water where the alligator is. The alligator that has already shown aggression. The alligator that is considered a part of so-called restorative nature.

Since we clearly wouldn't traumatize you with severe injury or death from an animal attack in a "just for funsies" Have You Seen This? article, you can assume that Pedro is unharmed. At least physically — emotionally may be another story.

Based on his breathing patterns and how his paddling strategy changes, Pedro may be taking a long break from producing "Swamp Shorts."

