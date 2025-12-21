Have You Seen This? Dogs take over theater for 'Zootopia' screening

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

THE LOUDEST THEATER — Have you seen "Zootopia 2"? My old pal, John Clyde, described the film as "another delightful visit to our favorite animal kingdom." High praise, indeed. I can't wait to take my kids to see it.

But doesn't it seem a little exclusionary if we're only taking kids to see this movie? After all, it was made with animal storylines. Stands to reason that animals will get the biggest kick out of it.

As you'll see in the video, at least one movie theater in China decided to open its doors to animals.

Wow, that's a lot of pets in one room. They all look happy for the screening, so the optimist in me assumes that things went swimmingly. Each pet watched the film respectfully, cheering only when appropriate.

But as a dog owner, I have my doubts. These dogs probably barked at each other, sniffed each other and occasionally nipped at each other. And if there were any cats or ferrets invited to this thing, then I'm going to confidently predict that it was mayhem.

I have to hand it to the theater owners, though. Trying to create their own "Zootopia" right there in the theater was a noble effort.

Have You Seen This?