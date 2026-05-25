Have You Seen This? How woman's clearance item find turns into bargain-bin fail

LAS VEGAS — It's no secret that inflation has prompted retail customers to seek out and snag the best bargains while they're shopping for groceries, among other goods.

A quick browse of the clearance rack in some cases can feel like a waste of time, but every now and then you may find a diamond in the rough at a price that's too good to pass up.

Though it wasn't anything sparkly that one Las Vegas woman found rummaging through the clearance section at a Target store, instead, a box filled with sweet and salty snacks — or at least that's what she thought it contained.

A video posted to ViralHog's YouTube account on Thursday shows the customer opening what she believed was a box of 100 tasty treats, which was displayed with a sticker stating the price was marked down to $2.50.

However, what she ended up with was a 100-piece puzzle that appears to be an image of the candy once assembled.

"Got home to open up my candy to snack on, and it was a puzzle. Very disappointed," a caption on the 26-second video reads.

While the woman likely had to seek another sweet treat option to satisfy her cravings, perhaps one silver lining is that she'll be prepared to host any future board game nights.