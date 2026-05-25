Have You Seen This? How woman's clearance item find turns into bargain-bin fail

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - May 25, 2026 at 3:49 p.m.

 
A Las Vegas woman thinks she's getting a deal on a box of candy, but that's what was inside of the box when she opened it.

A Las Vegas woman thinks she's getting a deal on a box of candy, but that's what was inside of the box when she opened it. (ViralHog via YouTube)

Save Story

LAS VEGAS — It's no secret that inflation has prompted retail customers to seek out and snag the best bargains while they're shopping for groceries, among other goods.

A quick browse of the clearance rack in some cases can feel like a waste of time, but every now and then you may find a diamond in the rough at a price that's too good to pass up.

Though it wasn't anything sparkly that one Las Vegas woman found rummaging through the clearance section at a Target store, instead, a box filled with sweet and salty snacks — or at least that's what she thought it contained.

A video posted to ViralHog's YouTube account on Thursday shows the customer opening what she believed was a box of 100 tasty treats, which was displayed with a sticker stating the price was marked down to $2.50.

However, what she ended up with was a 100-piece puzzle that appears to be an image of the candy once assembled.

"Got home to open up my candy to snack on, and it was a puzzle. Very disappointed," a caption on the 26-second video reads.

While the woman likely had to seek another sweet treat option to satisfy her cravings, perhaps one silver lining is that she'll be prepared to host any future board game nights.

Related stories

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  