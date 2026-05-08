Have You Seen This? Crow snacks on food delivery order

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - May 8, 2026 at 3:37 p.m.

 
A doorbell camera caught an unlikely culprit making a meal out of food that was delivered.

A doorbell camera caught an unlikely culprit making a meal out of food that was delivered. (ViralHog via YouTube)

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NOVA SCOTIA, Canada — Despite the convenience of online food and grocery delivery services, it can sometimes come with a risk of not getting exactly what you paid for.

A Nova Scotia resident recently found that out when footage caught an unlikely suspect on their front porch munching on what appears to be a food delivery order.

This video from Monday shows the May 1 incident where a crow is seen tugging contents out of a fast-food establishment's bag and chowing down on whatever bite-sized portions it can fit into its beak.

The crow's instinct to make a meal out of someone else's food isn't exactly unusual.

According to the American Bird Conservancy, there isn't much that's off the table when it comes to what crows will eat; they describe the animal as "omnivorous opportunists."

That includes eating just about any human food they can find.

The nearly minute-long clip shows the crow enjoying the meal in peace; that is, until another one shows up looking to join in. But it doesn't appear as if the first bird was too interested in sharing.

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Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.
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