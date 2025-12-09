Have You Seen This? A taste of Hawaiian home

By Alex Tumalip, KSL | Posted - Dec. 9, 2025 at 3:19 p.m.

 
Cameron Villanueva performs John Cruz's "Island Style" for Josh Pieper and his family, Sept. 22. Villanueva's father is from Hawaii, which led him to perform the hit on the accordion for the Piepers, who are from Waianae.

Cameron Villanueva performs John Cruz's "Island Style" for Josh Pieper and his family, Sept. 22. Villanueva's father is from Hawaii, which led him to perform the hit on the accordion for the Piepers, who are from Waianae. (Hawaii News Now on X)

KIRKLAND, Wash. — It's hard to be away from home, especially during the holidays.

(And yes, for those who wonder or leave snarky comments, I understand you are jealous of me getting to be in Hawaii for Christmas.)

But what I've learned is that no matter where you are, the aloha spirit will always find you — and it doesn't even matter whether you're from the 50th State or not.

That's what Waianae native Josh Pieper and his family learned while at an Italian restaurant in Washington state.

Cameron Villanueva, whose father is from Hawaii, started jamming on the accordion to local tunes for the Piepers like "Island Style" by John Cruz and "Henehene Kou 'Aka" by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, whom we call "Braddah Iz," once he learned where they were from.

For a local kid like me who listens to these tunes regularly on a Sunday, it's another reminder the spirit of Hawaii never dies, no matter where you go.

So, for all my Hawaii expats out there, play that music loud and proud! (Honestly, it's just another reason to make people jealous.)

