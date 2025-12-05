Have You Seen This? Amazon delivery driver makes new furry friend

Home security camera footage shows a man delivering packages for Amazon notice as a cat watches him leave.

Home security camera footage shows a man delivering packages for Amazon notice as a cat watches him leave. (ViralHog via YouTube)

NORTH CAROLINA — If you're a frequent shopper on Amazon, it's likely one factor that keeps you returning to the retail platform is the swift delivery options.

Amazon delivery drivers are tasked with keeping up with tight deadlines to achieve customer satisfaction, which means little time for any distractions.

However, for one delivery driver in North Carolina, it must have been hard to ignore a colorful feline who seemingly wanted to make a new friend.

In a video posted to ViralHog's YouTube channel on Wednesday, ring camera footage shows a man making a delivery to a residence in the city of Princeton — which is located south of Raleigh. He can be heard singing along to a tune when he notices someone's cat watching him as he starts to get back in his vehicle.

The delivery driver turns and acknowledges the cat, as the feline and the man begin walking toward one another. The man bends down to pet the cat, which looks as though it was enjoying the attention from the delivery driver. A faint "meow" could be heard from the cat during the encounter.

While the moment, all caught on the home's doorbell camera, looked wholesome, the driver obviously still has a job to do.

The man got back in the delivery truck and continued with his task, while the cat watched as if its new best friend was leaving.

The video description mentions the cat's name is "Squirrel," and the original poster of the video called it the "most wholesome thing they'd seen all year," calling the delivery driver an amazing person.

