Have You Seen This? Human tower comes tumbling down

SPAIN — In the town where I grew up, there was an annual tradition we all looked forward to: the fish grab. Sandbags would be piled up in the park to create an artificial pond, which was then filled with hundreds of trout. Kids would then go into the pond and try to catch as many fish as possible.

There was one year that I brought home six trout for dinner. Everyone always managed to get at least one or two.

I imagine that activities like our fish grab are a dying breed. But in Spain, it seems that they hold onto traditions more dearly than we do.

I believe that this kind of human tower is called a "castell." They originated in the 18th century and are still built at competitions and events throughout the country. The tallest castells can reach up to 10 levels, which sounds downright terrifying.

It appears that the builders in this video reached nine levels. Definitely impressive.

As they climbed higher and higher, I had to wonder how they were all going to get down. It came as a total surprise to just see them plummet through the air into the waiting arms of the crowd below.

I hope that Castells continues for many years to come. Larger-than-life traditions like this really are a treasure.

