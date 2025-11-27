Have You Seen This? Typhoon Tino leads to giant python's appearance in Philippine city

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

TALISAY, Philippines — Typhoons apparently cause all sorts of critters to emerge and mingle with humans.

The massive storm earlier this month prompted a python to slither through floodwaters in the city of Talisay in the province of Cebu in the Philippines and someone on hand nearby filmed the giant snake. The video shows the reptile sliding over some sort of wooden fence or wall floating atop the water as it maneuvers. It just goes on and on and on, like a magician pulling an endless handkerchief from a hat.

A post from the Weather Channel puts the snake's length at about 20 feet.

"Now I know why people are afraid to get in the standing water after a hurricane, and stay on their roofs," wrote one commenter to the video, posted by Accuweather.

A rooster appears to be stuck in the wooden apparatus, but the python pays it no mind as it passes, though plenty of commenters took note of the bird. "I just hope that poor rooster is okay from Typhoon Tino, hopefully they free that poor chicken. God bless that rooster," wrote one.

Ahead of Typhoon Tino, a multitude of bats took to the skies over Pandan, another city in the Philippines, prompting an eerie sight. The flying mammals were perhaps taking advantage of the winds to migrate, some speculated.