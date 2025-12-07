Have You Seen This? Special agent monkey uses wire to get around

THE TELEPHONE WIRE – There are certain clichés in spy movies that have been around for years. There are concealed weapons, like machine gun umbrellas and laser beam lip balm. There are innovative gadgets, like X-ray glasses and invisibility tablets. And, most importantly, there is the habit of slowly walking away from explosions.

Secret agents just tend to look cooler, no matter what they're doing. These experts are calm, cool and always in control. They glide through rooms at parties and defeat larger opponents without even breaking a sweat.

I couldn't help thinking of Ethan Hunt from the "Mission: Impossible" movies when I saw this video. Hunt always has the right tools for the job and survives even the most improbable of escapes. And it seems like this monkey has a similar set of skills:

What is this monkey up to? My guess is that he's evading hundreds of guards as he sneaks into a laser-protected vault where a nuclear weapon is stored. The monkey will then deactivate the weapon, remove its highly volatile core and then steal the enemy's top-secret attack plans.

Since the video cuts off before all this happens, we'll just have to rely on our hunches here. But it's obvious that this is no ordinary monkey, and he's definitely up to something amazing.

Have You Seen This?