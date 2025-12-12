Have You Seen This? Video captures dramatic eruption of Kīlauea Volcano in Hawaii

By Logan Stefanich, KSL | Posted - Dec. 12, 2025 at 3:32 p.m.

 
The Kīlauea Volcano located Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii last week began its latest eruption episode.

The Kīlauea Volcano located Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii last week began its latest eruption episode. (ViralHog via YouTube)

HAWAII — When I was a child, I was lucky enough to witness the eruption of the Arenal Volcano in Costa Rica.

It's a moment I'll never forget and a stunning reminder of the wonders of the natural world. The Kīlauea Volcano, located in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii, last week began its latest eruption episode, as shown in the video below.

Kīlauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes and has been intermittently erupting since December 2024, primarily from two north and south vents in Halema'uma'u, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The stunning video shows a close view of the dramatic fountaining from the volcano's south vent, reaching upward of 1,000 feet in the air.

Eruptive episodes, which can last up to 12 hours, are separated by pauses that can be as long as two weeks. The USGS predicts Kīlauea's next episode will ensue between Dec. 21 and 27.

More information on the Kīlauea Volcano can be found here.

Logan Stefanich, KSLLogan Stefanich
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL, covering southern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.
