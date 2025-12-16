Have You Seen This? Dog's mouth becomes a drag chute

By Orrin Olsen | Posted - Dec. 16, 2025 at 4:11 p.m.

 
I guess what we're seeing in this video could more accurately be called a "dog" chute.

THE HIGHWAY – Imagine that you're cruising down the highway at a high speed. Other cars are slowing down up ahead to make way for a herd of bison crossing the road. You press the brake, but nothing happens.

Panicked, you slam the brake to the floor. Again, nothing happens.

It's apparent that your brakes don't work. How will you stop in time? Thankfully, you remember that your dog has a special talent. You open the sunroof so that "Dude" can stick his head out. Your dog then uses his mouth as a drag chute, slowing your car down just in time.

Yeah, this is a highly unlikely scenario. But there really is a dog named "Dude," and he does like to stick his head out. Here's video proof:

I became a first-time dog owner earlier this year, and my dog also loves to stick his head out of the window of my car. I'm not a big fan of this habit because it poses some risks for the dog. But there's no denying that most dogs are delighted by the sensation of the wind blowing through their fur.

Anyhow, hope you enjoy this little video of Dude cruising down the street with a huge grin on his face.

Orrin Olsen

