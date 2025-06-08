Have You Seen This? Husband uses bird feeder camera to leave love note

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

GEORGIA — Small, unexpected notes are one of the sweetest ways you can show your love to others. Whether it's a message written on a bathroom mirror or a little card taped to your car's dashboard in the morning, they show how much your loved ones care about you.

Some versions of these messages are more creative than others. We've all seen the plastic cups arranged in chain link fences to create messages on freeway overpasses. And you may also have seen a love note shared on the scoreboard at a big sporting event. Or perhaps a considerate person sent a message by leaving footprints in a snowy field.

But what about a bird feeder? Check out the unique way the hubby in this video uses his bird feeder camera to send love to his wife:

While I've never sent a message like this, I actually had a camera-equipped bird feeder back in the day. It's a fun concept to think that you can see all the beautiful birds that frequent your feeder.

Sadly, there was no footage from my feeder worth watching. Why's that? Because I live on an extremely windy hill, and the only time birds entered the camera's field of view was usually when an unfortunate robin was being tossed around in the breeze. You'd just see a feathery lump zip by the camera.

However, if you live in a calm and bird-filled area, this seems like a great way to show how much you care.

