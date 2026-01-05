Have You Seen This? Ice skater becomes an icebreaker

THE FROZEN LAKE — There's a risk anytime an angler or ice skater ventures out onto a frozen lake. Ice can break even when it looks safe, creating dangerous situations for both the initial victim and potential rescuers.

So how do you know if ice is safe? Let's consult the wisdom of The Old Farmer's Almanac:

"If you're going skating or ice fishing with a group, stay off ice less than 4 inches thick. Generally, avoid ice with cracks or ice near inlets or moving water. If you're unfamiliar with an area, talk to the locals because ice is rarely the same thickness across a body of water and can change." The woman in this video seems to be violating this advice. Not only does the ice already have cracks in it, but it seems to crack even more with her every movement.

Yikes, this looks totally dangerous. Perhaps the woman felt safe because the water wasn't very deep. But water depth can be difficult to ascertain through ice, so I wouldn't count on that as a safety net.

Anyhow, I hope she made it off the ice. And next time, maybe she won't be so cavalier with her ice-skating choices.

Have You Seen This?