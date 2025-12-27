Have You Seen This? Dad goes above and beyond for his kids at Scheels

THE FERRIS WHEEL — Have you ever ridden the Ferris wheel at Sheels? It's quite large, and even though I'm not afraid of heights, my stomach always feels a little uncomfortable near the top. I know in my head and in my heart that everything will be OK, but when the ride comes to a stop to let people on, and my seat starts to swing back and forth ominously, I find myself contemplating all kinds of scary scenarios.

If that's how someone with no fear of heights feels, how must it be for people who struggle with acrophobia? This video shares a little insight into that very question:

The dad in this clip is obviously uncomfortable with the whole experience. Poor guy looks like he's meditating to prevent himself from having a breakdown. But here's what I love about this video … he still went on the ride.

Why did he do it?

Because his cute kids asked him to, you can see his daughter happily waving to family members while on the ride, so his children seem to be enjoying the whole experience. And so their awesome dad put his own feelings aside to make it all possible.

To all the parents out there like this dad, thanks for being selfless for your kiddos. I wholeheartedly respect everything you do to make the world a better and happier place for your families.

Have You Seen This?