Have You Seen This? Dad goes above and beyond for his kids at Scheels

By Grant Olsen for KSL | Posted - Dec. 27, 2025 at 3:34 p.m.

 
Dad takes one for the team at Scheel's in Meridian, Idaho, on Nov. 1.

Dad takes one for the team at Scheel's in Meridian, Idaho, on Nov. 1. (ViralHog via YouTube)

Save Story

THE FERRIS WHEEL — Have you ever ridden the Ferris wheel at Sheels? It's quite large, and even though I'm not afraid of heights, my stomach always feels a little uncomfortable near the top. I know in my head and in my heart that everything will be OK, but when the ride comes to a stop to let people on, and my seat starts to swing back and forth ominously, I find myself contemplating all kinds of scary scenarios.

If that's how someone with no fear of heights feels, how must it be for people who struggle with acrophobia? This video shares a little insight into that very question:

The dad in this clip is obviously uncomfortable with the whole experience. Poor guy looks like he's meditating to prevent himself from having a breakdown. But here's what I love about this video … he still went on the ride.

Why did he do it?

Because his cute kids asked him to, you can see his daughter happily waving to family members while on the ride, so his children seem to be enjoying the whole experience. And so their awesome dad put his own feelings aside to make it all possible.

To all the parents out there like this dad, thanks for being selfless for your kiddos. I wholeheartedly respect everything you do to make the world a better and happier place for your families.

Have You Seen This?

Horse displays majestic mane while pulling carriage

A Gypsy Vanner stallion showed off his majestic mane, worthy of a shampoo commercial, while pulling a carriage earlier this month.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Grant Olsen for KSLGrant Olsen
Grant Olsen joined the KSL contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  