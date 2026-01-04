Have You Seen This? Youngster takes his 'smash cake' to the next level

This kid wins top prize for commitment to the craft. His smash was one of the best I've ever seen.

This kid wins top prize for commitment to the craft. His smash was one of the best I've ever seen. (ViralHog via YouTube)

THE BIRTHDAY PARTY – Most of us have heard of "smash cakes." Typically reserved for babies and toddlers, they're small cakes that a child can smash in their hands. They always make for fun photos of frosting-covered kids sitting triumphantly in high chairs.

But what if the child takes the name a bit more literally? You know, they decide that they'll only be able to squish the cake with their hands, and to truly smash it, they'll need to use the rest of their body.

I'm not quite sure what the parents had in mind. It looks as though they might've covered the floor so that the birthday boy could use his hands to make a delightful mess. Or maybe they were simply storing the cake there temporarily and had other plans.

But whatever the intended scenario, I don't think anyone expected the kid to body slam the cake. Whoops. But I think he wins top prize for commitment to the craft, as his smash was one of the best I've ever seen.

