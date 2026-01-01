Have You Seen This? A bird's-eye view of the Northern Lights

By Grant Olsen for KSL | Posted - Jan. 1, 2026 at 3:25 p.m.

 
The Northern Lights appear outside a flight from Denver to Philadelphia on Nov. 11, 2025.

The Northern Lights appear outside a flight from Denver to Philadelphia on Nov. 11, 2025. (ViralHog via YouTube)

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

THE HEAVENS — Seems like the Northern Lights have been making more appearances in Utah lately. I've gone up to the flight park at the Point of the Mountain on three different occasions since 2024. The first two visits were during solar storms that produced colored lights visible through our phone cameras.

This most recent visit, however, delivered wonders visible to the naked eye. It was stunning to be right in our own backyard here in Lehi and witness something I had always thought would only be visible in places like Alaska and Iceland.

Have you seen the lights in Utah? If you have a great tip for viewing locations, feel free to share them in the comments.

As evidenced in the following video, one great way to witness the Northern Lights is from a window seat on an airplane.

This is definitely a unique way to get a new perspective on heavenly phenomena. From 30,000 feet, you probably feel more like you're part of the lights than simply an observer of them.

Reminds me of the time I flew over Utah Valley on the evening of the Fourth of July. It was fascinating to look down and see hundreds of fireworks erupting below me in every direction.

Grant Olsen for KSLGrant Olsen
Grant Olsen joined the KSL contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.
