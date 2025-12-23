Have You Seen This? Buck tosses decoy like a boss

THE HILLSIDE — It's always interesting to see how animals interact with animal-like objects. For example, all of my kids' stuffed animals have been destroyed by our Cooper, our mini cavapoo. Cooper likes to chew on lots of stuff, but he gives special attention (and aggression) to anything that looks like a fellow creature. Stuffed bear? It's a goner. Stuffed lion? Shredded within minutes. Stuffed snake? Kiss it goodbye.

The same could be said for the cats I grew up with. They might be mildly interested in a toy shaped like a truck or a cucumber. But if you put wings or a tail on it, they'd go crazy.

Based on the evidence in this video, it seems that the same can apply to deer. At least from one buck to a decoy buck. Here's the clip:

According to the video's description, this incident took place in Foresthill, California. It's a town of less than 1,500 people in a beautiful area between the North and Middle Forks of the American River.

The photographer said he "set up a deer decoy to see the interaction of live deer and their response to a foam deer decoy with antlers," and it looked like the deer got the decoy caught on its antlers. Video surveillance told the real story.

Well, it was definitely an impressive toss. And it underscores the fact that the most dangerous time to be a decoy is during the rut.

