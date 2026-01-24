Have You Seen This? Floor scrubber meets Tokyo Drift

WALMART — All jobs involve boring or tedious functions. It doesn't matter what industry you work in or what role you've landed, there will be things that numb your brain.

Sure, there are other jobs out there that look completely dynamic and thrilling. But don't be deceived by the "grass is always greener" effect. You simply can't escape the fact that work sometimes becomes a drag.

The best remedy is to find new ways to get through the boring parts. As the old saying goes, "An ounce of creativity is worth a pound of enjoyment."

For example, check out the fellow in this video:

Some people might find it daunting to go around an entire store on a floor scrubber. But if you use the machine to drift through the aisles, you've suddenly found a new way to challenge yourself and create some fun videos in the process.

"I've been drifting the floor cleaner since I got hired last year at Walmart," says the video's caption. "I realized the managers didn't mind at all, so at some point, I started searching it up on TikTok to see if everyone else was doing it, and some people had made 'drifting videos' but nothing like mine."

The user who posted the video goes by DK (drift king), so it's obvious that this small part of his job has now become a huge part of his identity. Kudos to him for bringing new life to a redundant part of his job.

