Judge says Comey evidence was wrongfully retained, creating hurdle for new charges

By Jody Godoy, Reuters | Posted - Dec. 13, 2025 at 8:28 p.m.

 
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, June 8, 2017. A federal judge ruled Saturday that prosecutors must return evidence seized from a key figured in Comey's dismissed criminal case.

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, June 8, 2017. A federal judge ruled Saturday that prosecutors must return evidence seized from a key figured in Comey's dismissed criminal case. (Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)

1 photo
Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A federal judge ruled on Saturday that evidence against James Comey was wrongfully retained by prosecutors.
  • Prosecutors must return seized files, but the Justice Department can seek a new warrant for them.
  • The ruling still complicates efforts to refile charges against Comey, a critic of President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors must return evidence seized from a key figure in the dismissed ​criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey, but the Department of Justice can seek a new warrant for the information, a federal ⁠judge has ruled.

The ruling is at least a temporary setback for prosecutors mulling another attempt to charge Comey, ‌one of President Donald Trump's critics whom the DOJ has sought to ⁠prosecute.

A lawyer for Richman declined to comment on Saturday.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in ‌Washington ruled that while ‍prosecutors must return files seized from Daniel Richman, a law professor ⁠and former attorney for Comey, a copy can ⁠be deposited with the court for safekeeping in the event that prosecutors seek a new warrant.

Richman sued last month seeking to bar prosecutors from using material he alleged had been improperly seized from him during a probe in 2019 and 2020. The probe ended in 2021 with no charges.

Kollar-Kotelly, whose ruling was released Friday night, wrote that it was ‍an unreasonable seizure of Richman's property to keep a copy of Richman's files without safeguarding them against being searched without a warrant in a new investigation.

However, the judge declined to block the Justice Department from using or relying on the materials in the future, saying prosecutors should be free to pursue leads based on what they learned from the files and pursue a warrant ‌to obtain them again.

Prosecutors used the files this year to build their case against Comey. The former FBI ‌director was indicted in October on charges of making false statements and obstructing Congress in connection with his 2020 testimony about FBI officials anonymously providing information to news outlets.

A federal judge last month dismissed criminal cases against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia ⁠James — another of Trump's ​perceived political enemies — after the judge determined that ⁠both indictments were secured ‌by an unlawfully appointed U.S. attorney in Virginia's Eastern District.

Photos

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

PoliticsU.S.Police & Courts
Jody Godoy

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  