Farmington man pleads guilty to stalking Salt Lake City mayor

FARMINGTON — A Davis County man pleaded guilty this month to stalking Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall after she proposed new city flags.

Jason Guy Rogers, 45, of Farmington, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 to stalking, a class A misdemeanor, in 2nd District Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15.

Mendenhall's office declined KSL's request for comment in the case, saying that the mayor will address the incident after the January hearing.

Davis County prosecutors allege Rogers was behind a series of "threatening comments" on the social media platform X that started with KSL news coverage about Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall's proposal to add three new city flags to provide a way for the city continue to fly LGBTQ and Juneteenth flags after the state's new flag law, which bans all three designs and other unapproved flags from being displayed in government buildings, went into effect.

The Salt Lake City Council approved all three designs at its meeting on May 6. A day later, one post by Rogers stated that "we need to end some politicians" in response to the news coverage, the charging document states. Prosecutors say similar posts from the account were made through May 20, including one that reads: "When you see her and her family, end them immediately."

Farmington police located Rogers on May 20 and questioned him about the posts.

"Rogers stated he was upset about the flag but claimed his account had been hacked. Just after the police encounter, the account made another post on the mayor's X account: 'time for action,'" the charging document states.

A security team at the Salt Lake City-County Building reported seeing Rogers arrive at City Hall shortly after 12:30 p.m. on May 20, driving the same truck and wearing the same clothing he wore during the Farmington police encounter, prosecutors added. They wrote that Rogers was seen "attempting to open side doors" of the building before trying the main entrance, but he "left without entering when he saw security officers inside."

He was arrested by Salt Lake City's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team that afternoon, according to Salt Lake City police.

Davis County prosecutors allege that Rogers "did intentionally or knowingly engage in a course of conduct directed at a specific individual and knew or should know that the course of conduct would cause a reasonable person ... to fear for the individual's own safety or the safety of a third individual or to suffer other emotional distress."