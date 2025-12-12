Bangerter Highway closed after shots fired during road rage incident; no injuries reported

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound lanes of state Route 154 are closed after shots were fired in the area of 1800 South, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Trooper Takesha Durrant said the shots were the result of a road rage encounter, but as of right now, no injuries have been reported.

She added that the incident occurred in a few different areas.

"We're just working our way in each area and investigating each area," Durrant said, adding that authorities are still on scene investigating.

A social media post from the Utah Department of Transportation estimated the opening time to be 1:37 p.m.

This story may be updated.