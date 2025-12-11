Weber County police seek additional witnesses in fatal shooting during street car racing event

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

OGDEN — Authorities in Weber County on Thursday posted another plea for any witnesses of a fatal shooting at a street racing competition to come forward.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office noted Thursday the incident took place Aug. 31 in the area of 9300 W. 900 South, where "deputies arrived to find a chaotic scene with a large gathering and multiple vehicles leaving the area."

Jesus Garcia, 22, of Ogden, was shot in the head and died a few days later from his injuries, police said; a 5-year-old girl and another adult male were also struck by gunfire during the incident, but they both survived.

Though three arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, authorities suspect there may be more people who were at the event and saw what happened. The sheriff's office put out a new plea on Thursday for witnesses to come forward with any information by contacting the Weber County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at 801-778-6631 or Weber Area 911 Dispatch at 801-395-8221.

In a statement, the sheriff's office acknowledged families who were impacted by the act of violence.

"We are frustrated by the level of violent crime committed by juveniles in our community. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. There is nothing that can ever replace a loved one, and this case will undoubtedly leave lasting emotional and physical scars," the statement reads.

As KSL.com previously reported, 18-year-old Michael Robles Gaisbauer was arrested for investigation of aggravated murder, obstructing justice and eight counts of felony discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting.

Gaisbauer, of Perry, was among the first of the suspected gunmen to be arrested for the alleged act.

"Due to evidence that others were involved, the investigation continued in order to bring all suspects involved to justice," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Weber County Prosecutor's Office later charged Christian Elias Antonio Ruiz, 17, as an adult with murder, a first-degree felony, and several other counts in connection with the incident.

Then in late October, a 15-year-old boy was charged in Ogden's 2nd District Juvenile Court with murder, a first-degree felony, for allegedly firing a weapon, along with two other suspects.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said detectives worked for months, often including early mornings and late nights, to investigate every lead in this case, seek new evidence "and ensure all parties responsible are held accountable."

Investigators interviewed dozens of witnesses, along with 52 search warrants for location data, cell phone forensic downloads, DNA and fingerprints, as well as residential search warrants to locate firearms, cell phones, and suspects, the sheriff's office said.