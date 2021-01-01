The Chronicle Of Philanthropy, Associated Press | Updated Feb 10th - 10:21am
These are the donors who gave the most in 2020, according to the Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com.
Britain's financial sector paid 75.6 billion pounds ($104.08 billion) in tax in 2020, but receipts are forecast to drop this year as unfettered access to the European Union ends and fallout from the pandemic continues, a report said on Wednesday.
Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams of becoming the next Warren Buffett after earning stellar returns of 43% from a hobby picked up just last year: buying stocks.
Stefanie Dazio, Brian Melley and David Koenig, Associated Press | Updated Feb 9th - 3:55pm
The pilot who crashed the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, killing all nine aboard, made a series of poor decisions that led him to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging toward a Southern California hillside, federal safety officials said Tuesday.
Sara Jarman, KSL.com contributor | Posted Feb 9th - 11:55am
The energy and climate crisis has become one of the top challenges facing the United States and the rest of the world. Among entities working to address those challenges is the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, a Utah-based electric utility consortium seeking to generate carbon-free alternatives to fossil fuel for electricity.
Nichola Saminather, Reuters | Posted Feb 9th - 11:23am
Stock brokers in Canada cannot use marketmakers to execute trades for a fee, under a government rule that has restricted the growth of zero-commission trading platforms like Robinhood, whose booming business in United States was linked to wild swings in GameStop Corp and other "Reddit rally" stocks.
Emily Wang Fujiyama, Associated Press | Posted Feb 9th - 11:22am
The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, dismissing as unlikely an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab.
Lorne Cook, Associated Press | Updated Feb 9th - 11:20am
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday that the 27-nation bloc must take a firm stance in its future relations with Russia including through the use of new sanctions, in the wake of the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Jonathan Stempel, Reuters | Posted Feb 9th - 11:06am
The founder of a New York money manager who authorities said ran a $1.8 billion fraud resembling a Ponzi scheme that fleeced thousands of investors pleaded not guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges on Tuesday.
Carmaker Volkswagen said on Tuesday that it expects chip supply to remain tight in first half of 2021 but that it would do everything to compensate for delay in production in the second half of the year.
Daimler Trucks could have a full line of zero-emission commercial vehicles ready by 2027, ahead of most proposed deadlines for phasing out internal combustion engines, but deploying them will depend on infrastructure investments that have not yet been made, the Daimler AG unit's chairman said.
Kate Duguid and Matt Scuffham, Reuters | Updated Feb 9th - 9:10am
Among the winners from the recent retail-driven frenzy in U.S. stocks are investors in the niche market of convertible debt, capping a year of gains for the securities and potentially drawing new interest.
Subrat Patnaik, Anna Irrera and David Randall, Reuters | Posted Feb 8th - 4:44pm
Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the cryptocurrency shooting higher.
Jen Riess and Sean Walker, KSL.com | Posted Feb 7th - 8:37pm
Whether you were rooting for Tom Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl title and set himself apart as the greatest pro quarterback the game has ever seen, or former BYU offensive lineman Andy Reid to win his second championship as a head coach, most of you were watching Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.