Should Utah increase its film incentives cap? How losing 'Yellowstone' inspired a new bill

Utah lost a popular TV show to another state following an issue with the state's film incentives. A new bill aims to raise the state's incentives cap and, hopefully, attract more filmmakers.

Should Utah increase its film incentives cap? How losing 'Yellowstone' inspired a new bill

A list of America's top 50 donors of 2020

The Chronicle Of Philanthropy, Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 10th - 10:21am

These are the donors who gave the most in 2020, according to the Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com.
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Dee-ann Durbin, Associated Press  |  Posted Feb 10th - 8:03am

Aunt Jemima is making her last batch of pancakes.
Brexit, COVID cast shadow over UK finance tax contributions, report says

Huw Jones, Reuters  |  Updated Feb 10th - 12:12am

Britain's financial sector paid 75.6 billion pounds ($104.08 billion) in tax in 2020, but receipts are forecast to drop this year as unfettered access to the European Union ends and fallout from the pandemic continues, a report said on Wednesday.
'Wizard of Oz' remake planned with 'Watchmen' director

Jake Coyle, Associated Press  |  Posted Feb 9th - 7:33pm

Are we off to see the wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz — again?
South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon

Cynthia Kim, Reuters  |  Updated Feb 9th - 6:31pm

Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams of becoming the next Warren Buffett after earning stellar returns of 43% from a hobby picked up just last year: buying stocks.
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash

Stefanie Dazio, Brian Melley and David Koenig, Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 3:55pm

The pilot who crashed the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, killing all nine aboard, made a series of poor decisions that led him to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging toward a Southern California hillside, federal safety officials said Tuesday.
Utah-based UAMPS pioneers next-generation nuclear technology

Sara Jarman, KSL.com contributor  |  Posted Feb 9th - 11:55am

The energy and climate crisis has become one of the top challenges facing the United States and the rest of the world. Among entities working to address those challenges is the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, a Utah-based electric utility consortium seeking to generate carbon-free alternatives to fossil fuel for electricity.
Canada stock market rules curb platforms linked to churning U.S. stocks

Nichola Saminather, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 11:23am

Stock brokers in Canada cannot use marketmakers to execute trades for a fee, under a government rule that has restricted the growth of zero-commission trading platforms like Robinhood, whose booming business in United States was linked to wild swings in GameStop Corp and other "Reddit rally" stocks.
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

Emily Wang Fujiyama, Associated Press  |  Posted Feb 9th - 11:22am

The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, dismissing as unlikely an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab.
Top EU diplomat to propose new sanctions against Russia

Lorne Cook, Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 11:20am

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday that the 27-nation bloc must take a firm stance in its future relations with Russia including through the use of new sanctions, in the wake of the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Boeing lands few orders but delivers 26 Max jets to airlines

The Associated Press  |  Updated Feb 9th - 11:07am

Boeing raised cash in January by delivering 26 new planes — including 21 Max jets — to airline customers, but it still suffered canceled orders for the plane with a troubled history.
NY money manager pleads not guilty to $1.8 billion Ponzi-like fraud

Jonathan Stempel, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 11:06am

The founder of a New York money manager who authorities said ran a $1.8 billion fraud resembling a Ponzi scheme that fleeced thousands of investors pleaded not guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges on Tuesday.
Volkswagen expects chip supply to remain tight in first half of 2021

Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 11:01am

Carmaker Volkswagen said on Tuesday that it expects chip supply to remain tight in first half of 2021 but that it would do everything to compensate for delay in production in the second half of the year.
Daimler Trucks chief says clean trucks will be ready before clean fuels

Joseph White, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 9:55am

Daimler Trucks could have a full line of zero-emission commercial vehicles ready by 2027, ahead of most proposed deadlines for phasing out internal combustion engines, but deploying them will depend on infrastructure investments that have not yet been made, the Daimler AG unit's chairman said.
Analysis: The other winners of the Reddit-fueled rallies - convertible bonds

Kate Duguid and Matt Scuffham, Reuters  |  Updated Feb 9th - 9:10am

Among the winners from the recent retail-driven frenzy in U.S. stocks are investors in the niche market of convertible debt, capping a year of gains for the securities and potentially drawing new interest.
Reddit-fuelled retail trading frenzy spreads to Europe

Lawrence White and Anna Irrera, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 9th - 9:02am

The U.S. retail stock trading phenomenon driven by the WallStreetBets Reddit forum is fuelling a copycat trading boom in Europe, bank and brokerages said.
A Tesla for a bitcoin: Musk drives price to moon with $1.5 billion purchase

Subrat Patnaik, Anna Irrera and David Randall, Reuters  |  Posted Feb 8th - 4:44pm

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the cryptocurrency shooting higher.
Should small, in-home child care providers be allowed to watch over more kids?

Ashley Imlay, Deseret News  |  Posted Feb 8th - 9:00am

When Tess Edwards' best friend needed to find a new child care provider when her provider gave birth several years ago, Edwards quickly jumped in to help.
In it for the commercials: Here are some of our favorite ads of Super Bowl LV

Jen Riess and Sean Walker, KSL.com  |  Posted Feb 7th - 8:37pm

Whether you were rooting for Tom Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl title and set himself apart as the greatest pro quarterback the game has ever seen, or former BYU offensive lineman Andy Reid to win his second championship as a head coach, most of you were watching Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.
