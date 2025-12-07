Federal judge temporarily blocks evidence use in dismissed Comey case

By Ahmed Aboulenein and Mike Scarcella, Reuters | Posted - Dec. 7, 2025 at 9:33 a.m.

 
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 7, 2018. A federal judge temporarily blocked the use of evidence in the dismissed case against Comey on Saturday.

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 7, 2018. A federal judge temporarily blocked the use of evidence in the dismissed case against Comey on Saturday. (Joshua Roberts, Reuters)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A federal judge temporarily barred evidence use in the dismissed case against James Comey on Saturday.
  • Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled Daniel Richman's Fourth Amendment rights were likely violated.
  • The ruling affects potential new charges against Comey as the Justice Department weighs options.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Saturday temporarily barred prosecutors from using evidence seized from a key figure in the dismissed criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey, as the Department of Justice weighs new charges, court documents showed.

Daniel Richman, a law professor and former attorney for Comey, had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging prosecutors violated his Fourth Amendment rights by seizing material from his electronic devices during investigations in 2019 and 2020.

In granting a temporary restraining order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote that "Richman is likely to succeed on the merits of his claim that the government has violated his Fourth Amendment right ... by retaining a complete copy of all files on his personal computer ... and searching that image without a warrant."

Kollar-Kotelly, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton, ordered the government to "identify, segregate, and secure" the materials from Richman's devices, prohibit their access without court approval, and comply by 10 a.m. MT on Monday, Dec. 8.

Prosecutors had relied on those files to indict Comey on charges of making false statements and obstructing Congress in connection with his 2020 testimony regarding FBI officials anonymously providing information to news outlets. The indictment alleged Richman, once a special FBI employee, communicated with reporters about investigations into Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 election.

The ruling by Kollar-Kotelly remains effective through Dec. 12 or until there is further court action.

Her decision comes as the Justice Department considers another indictment of Comey. The original case was dismissed on Nov. 24 after another judge determined that the lead prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, had been unlawfully appointed.

The lawsuit by Richman adds to the legal obstacles prosecutors face in potentially reviving the case. Richman has asked the court to order the deletion or return of the seized material and to prohibit its use in any future efforts to indict Comey.

Separately, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick raised concerns last month about the mismanagement of Richman's seized materials during an earlier investigation into possible leaks of classified information. Neither Comey nor Richman was charged in relation to that probe.

Contributing: Bhargav Acharya

Photos

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

PoliticsPolice & CourtsU.S.
Ahmed Aboulenein and Mike Scarcella
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  