Police respond to shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island; multiple victims reported

By Associated Press | UPDATED - Dec. 13, 2025 at 3:51 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 13, 2025 at 2:51 p.m.

 
In this image from video, law enforcement officials gather outside the Brown University campus in Providence, R.I., on Saturday. Police responded to an active shooting Saturday on the campus, and say there are multiple gunshot victims, with no suspect in custody.

In this image from video, law enforcement officials gather outside the Brown University campus in Providence, R.I., on Saturday. Police responded to an active shooting Saturday on the campus, and say there are multiple gunshot victims, with no suspect in custody. (Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police responded to an active shooting Saturday on campus at Brown University in Providence, according to the school's alert system. Police said there were multiple gunshot victims.

Officials initially said a suspect was in custody, before saying that was not in fact the case and police were still searching for a suspect or suspects.

The incident was reported near the Barus & Holley building, a seven-story structure that houses the School of Engineering and Physics Department, according to the school's website. It includes 117 laboratories, 150 offices, 15 classrooms and 29 labs.

Officials were still gathering information from the active scene, said Kristy DosReis, chief public information officer for the city.

The Ivy League school is a private, nonprofit institution with about 7,300 undergraduates and just over 3,000 graduate students, according to its website.

Saturday was the second day of final exams for the fall semester.

This story will be updated.

