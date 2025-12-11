Police seek witnesses after Saratoga Springs crash critically injures motorcyclist

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Police are looking for people who may have witnessed a crash in Saratoga Springs Thursday afternoon that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital.

Saratoga Springs police spokesperson AnnElise Harrison said the crash happened about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Redwood Road and Centennial Boulevard. A car and motorcycle collided.

The man on the motorcycle was airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo with critical injuries, Harrison told KSL.

The crash prompted several hours of delays for people traveling north on Redwood Road.

Traffic was diverted through nearby neighborhoods in Saratoga Springs and eventually over to Mountain View Corridor for a time as a detour, the Utah Department of Transportation said in a social media post.

The road has since reopened, but police are seeking information from people commuting through the area at the time.

Harrison clarified that the driver of the car did not leave the scene, but detectives want to ensure a thorough investigation.

The major accident team of the Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for anyone who witnessed the motorcycle accident and captured it on video to contact the department at 801-798-5600.