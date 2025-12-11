Police seek witnesses after Saratoga Springs crash critically injures motorcyclist

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Dec. 11, 2025 at 10:13 p.m.

 
Police seek witnesses of a Saratoga Springs crash that happened Thursday afternoon on Redwood Road and Centennial Boulevard

Police seek witnesses of a Saratoga Springs crash that happened Thursday afternoon on Redwood Road and Centennial Boulevard (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Save Story

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Police are looking for people who may have witnessed a crash in Saratoga Springs Thursday afternoon that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital.

Saratoga Springs police spokesperson AnnElise Harrison said the crash happened about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Redwood Road and Centennial Boulevard. A car and motorcycle collided.

The man on the motorcycle was airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo with critical injuries, Harrison told KSL.

The crash prompted several hours of delays for people traveling north on Redwood Road.

Traffic was diverted through nearby neighborhoods in Saratoga Springs and eventually over to Mountain View Corridor for a time as a detour, the Utah Department of Transportation said in a social media post.

The road has since reopened, but police are seeking information from people commuting through the area at the time.

Harrison clarified that the driver of the car did not leave the scene, but detectives want to ensure a thorough investigation.

The major accident team of the Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for anyone who witnessed the motorcycle accident and captured it on video to contact the department at 801-798-5600.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Utah CountyPolice & CourtsUtah
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  