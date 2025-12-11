Police searching for vehicle in fatal Salt Lake hit-and-run

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Dec. 11, 2025 at 4:02 p.m.

 
Salt Lake police are seeking information about a vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Dec. 2.

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are seeking assistance from the public in finding a car they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 62-year-old man earlier this month.

Police said Alan Blackburn was struck while crossing Redwood Road near North Temple on Dec. 2.

Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff said the driver who hit Blackburn left the scene, and police are looking for anyone who may have been in the area to contact the police department with any information.

In a social media post Thursday, police released images of a black Cadillac Escalade, with Utah license plate number A074CL, which they suspect was the car that hit Blackburn.

"The vehicle will now have left front-end damage, especially near the headlight," Salt Lake police wrote in the post.

Anyone with information about the car, or the crash, is asked to contact 801-799-3000 and reference case 25-280141.

