August Beckwith found 'alive and well,' reunited with mother

By Logan Stefanich, KSL | Posted - Dec. 11, 2025 at 9:37 a.m.

 
August Beckwith, who was reported missing nearly a month ago, was found on Thursday morning and reunited with his mother.

August Beckwith, who was reported missing nearly a month ago, was found on Thursday morning and reunited with his mother. (Lori Beckwith)

SALT LAKE CITY — August Beckwith was found after being missing for nearly a month.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said Beckwith, 29, was located early Thursday "alive and well" and was reunited with his mother.

Beckwith had last been seen on Nov. 17, running down Wakara Way, near the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, after his mother said they'd left the hospital.

Over the ensuing weeks, Lori Beckwith organized her own search efforts, along with volunteers, canvassing areas near the university and neighborhoods and parts of Salt Lake City in a desperate attempt to locate her adult son.

Lori Beckwith told KSL.com last week that she was particularly concerned for her son's safety, as he is autistic, nonverbal and what she described as extremely vulnerable. Officials did not disclose where August Beckwith was located or other details about his discovery on Thursday.

This story may be updated.

Logan Stefanich, KSLLogan Stefanich
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL, covering southern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.

