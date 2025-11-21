Have You Seen This? Four-legged escapee caught following police chase on I-40

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — And this little piggy went wee wee wee up and down I-40.

On Nov. 11, police and officers from the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department were called to a report of a pig running loose on the freeway.

Officers soon found themselves running after the fleeing swine along the shoulder of the freeway. Body camera video shows an officer chasing after the animal, which the Animal Welfare Department later described as a 50-pound pig, about a year old.

The frightened pig was eventually cornered, taken into custody and put in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle.

Lt. Ramon Candelaria told station KOAT that he believes the pig is domesticated and possibly fell out of someone's truck.

"We've gotten porcupines on the freeway. I've gotten a badger on the freeway, you name it. We're in New Mexico, so it's expected. But I didn't expect a pig," Candelaria said.

The pig was initially called "Parrot." But an owner never stepped forward to claim him. On Monday, the pig was adopted from the Westside Animal Shelter by a couple who re-named him, "Boar-is."

