Have You Seen This? Puppy present surprise prompts tearful response

By Payton Davis, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 12, 2025 at 3:28 p.m.

 
Leida Andersen's 13-year-old son reacts to a puppy as a present on Christmas Eve 2024. The family lost a prior dog to old age not long before.

Leida Andersen's 13-year-old son reacts to a puppy as a present on Christmas Eve 2024. The family lost a prior dog to old age not long before. (ViralHog via YouTube)

Save Story

ATLANTA — The loss of a furry companion can be hard to cope with, but for one kid from Georgia, a surprise Christmas present put him on the path to healing.

Leida Andersen, of Atlanta, said her family lost their "sweet Rocky" to old age last November, a dog that her son basically grew up with. Her 13-year-old son begged and begged for a puppy for Christmas, and although she relented at first, the decision to surprise him with one prompted a lot of emotion.

Isn't that a relatable response to meeting a new pet for the first time?

According to the video description, Andersen said she'll "never forget" her son's tearful response to the new pup. At first, Andersen said she couldn't imagine loving another dog after old Rocky's passing, but as the video shows, new memories were made in an instant.

What have been some emotional moments you've shared with family and a pet? This summer, I nearly lost my 8-year-old cat to a serious health scare. When I thought he wasn't going to make it, all of the great memories filled my mind, and I couldn't help but get emotional.

He survived, though, and is as chirpy as before. The health scare really made me appreciate him more, and now, it's hard not to shower him with the treats he loves — even if it's against the vet's orders.

Andersen's son and his new pup put a picture in the bond that humans and animals can share. Sometimes the connection with a pet can be the purest one we'll have.

Have You Seen This?

Horse ride in the desert creates optical illusion

Is this horse going backward? It's hard to tell in this mind-bending video.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Payton Davis is a web content producer for KSL.com.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  