Have You Seen This? Horse ride in the desert creates optical illusion

THE WINDIEST DESERT — What's your favorite optical illusion? Famous examples include the Ames room, the Ponzo illusion, the Zöllner illusion, the Kanizsa triangle, the Müller-Lyer illusion and the Hanckle-Delufeson-Troople illusion. Okay, I made up that last one. But the others are all legitimate.

If you're like me, you enjoy the works of M.C. Escher. I sometimes stare at his creations, wondering how his brain even conceived of the visual effects displayed, let alone how he executed that vision.

Do you remember when the world was obsessed with the colors of this dress? While the dress was clearly blue and black to me, many people saw it as white and gold. Who was right? Perhaps we'll never know. Actually, we know now that the real dress was blue and black. But that doesn't change the fact that the photo was a true mind-bender.

I probably have illusions on the brain because I went to the Museum of Illusions at The Gateway last weekend. The interactive displays were amazing, but the Vortex Tunnel was a bit too much for me. Anyhow, I stumbled upon this video recently, and found it to be a fascinating optical illusion:

The rider is on horseback, traveling through the desert. A strong wind blows sand past the camera, making it difficult to tell what direction they're moving. At times, it seems as though they're going backward. In fact, I'd say it looks conclusively like they're heading in reverse.

Ultimately, I just hope they made it home safely. Traveling through a desert storm sounds a bit treacherous.

Recently on Have You Seen This?