Have You Seen This? Please don't drive behind this car

By Grant Olsen for KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 15, 2025 at 3:32 p.m.

 
Which vehicle is transporting which vehicle in this video from Oklahoma on Oct. 10?

Which vehicle is transporting which vehicle in this video from Oklahoma on Oct. 10? (ViralHog via YouTube)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

THE HIGHWAY — Transporting large items from Point A to Point B has always been a challenge. For example, you and your friends might be able to lift the piano that's currently in the basement, but how are you going to get it into the third-floor apartment that you're moving to?

I actually know someone whose company is dedicated to moving large things. How large? Oh, they sometimes transport space shuttles. They have to chart a course where their massive loads won't collide with overpasses and other obstacles. It's a mind-blowingly complicated process, and it must be so fun for his team to watch it all unfold successfully.

While my friend is an expert, there are people who have no business moving large items. Like the driver in this video.

That ATV looks like it's about the same size as the car toting it. And it's only being held in place with a few tie-downs. Ugh. This is equal parts stupid and dangerous.

How did they even get it up there in the first place? Did they lean a ramp on the back of the car? Whatever method they used, I'm sure it didn't follow any engineering best practices.

Let's use this video as a reminder to please be careful with the loads we take out on the road. Make sure they're the right size for your vehicle. And please, please, please, use enough straps to secure them against even the strongest wind.

Recently on Have You Seen This?

Mountain lion stalks bikers on California trail

A frightening encounter on a California biking trail for two bikers when they encounter a cougar.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Grant Olsen joined the KSL.com contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  