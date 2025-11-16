Have You Seen This? Riding the razor's edge

A mountain biker rides a risky ridge in Ryten, Norway, Sept. 27.

MOUNT DOOM — There are some trails out there that seem too dangerous for use. In the town I grew up in, we all knew to avoid a certain section of a popular mountain biking trail. It was a vertical chute that had numerous twisty roots and other hazards throughout its 50-yard length.

While the locals always took a detour to avoid this dangerous route, some ambitious first-timers welcomed the challenge. And they usually ended up with bent tires and broken clavicles. The bottom of the chute was like a graveyard of bikes, with pieces of metal and plastic littering the ground.

I'd add the trail in this video to the list of places you shouldn't ride if you value your health.

Honestly, this is one of those videos that makes my stomach feel tight. I'm sure the rider here knows what they're doing … but do they really? It just doesn't seem reasonable to rocket along a ridge like that when a simple mistake could be so catastrophic.

Then again, being reasonable has never provided the adrenaline rush that so many athletes and adventurers crave. So I understand why people seek out routes like this. And I respect them for successfully navigating them.

But part of me will always wonder if there's a local watching the action from off the side, shaking their head, knowing that a big hazard lies ahead.

